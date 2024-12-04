Direct Relief reports $224M economic impact in Puerto Rico

A Direct Relief team delivers emergency medical supplies to Costa Salud Hospital in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017. (File photo by Angel Valentin/Freelance; Oct. 6, 2017 —Rincón, Puerto Rico)

The nonprofit presented a study that details its contributions to communities.

The nonprofit humanitarian organization Direct Relief has reported a $224 million economic impact in Puerto Rico between Sept. 20, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2023. The announcement came with the release of its Economic Impact Study, which tracks the allocation and management of funds provided over recent years while recognizing the work of local nonprofit organizations.

According to the study, Direct Relief’s contributions have impacted 1.2 million Puerto Ricans through initiatives in key areas, including emergency preparedness and response, medical and structural support, resilient energy systems, access to health services, aid for vulnerable populations, and medication distribution.

This investment generated $115.5 million in wages, $7.8 million in tax revenue and more than 4,000 jobs for residents.

During an event at a San Juan hotel, Direct Relief highlighted the responsible use and positive impact of funds by 59 partner organizations. Among those recognized were:

Extra Bases , led by Carlos Delgado, for supporting pediatric patients awaiting kidney transplants.

, led by Carlos Delgado, for supporting pediatric patients awaiting kidney transplants. La Fondita de Jesús , for providing mobile services to more than 180 communities.

, for providing mobile services to more than 180 communities. VOCES , directed by Lilliam Rodríguez-Capó, for leadership in vaccination and response during the pandemic.

, directed by Lilliam Rodríguez-Capó, for leadership in vaccination and response during the pandemic. COSSAO , headed by Francisco “Tito” Valentín, for its exemplary community health model in Utuado.

, headed by Francisco “Tito” Valentín, for its exemplary community health model in Utuado. Néstor Ortiz, for his corporate social responsibility efforts in collaboration with Direct Relief.

“This study demonstrates that strategic alliances can transform communities and generate a lasting impact on Puerto Rico’s economic and social well-being,” Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, Direct Relief’s adviser in Puerto Rico, said during the presentation of the study. “Today, we recognize the tireless work of local organizations, whose commitment has been key to addressing critical needs and improving the quality of life of our people.”

The event also featured a discussion titled “The Third Sector Economy,” led by the secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel Cidre, and Nave Bank President and CEO Carlos García. The discussion focused on challenges and opportunities for nonprofit entities and their critical role in the island’s economic development.

Direct Relief said it has been a key partner in Puerto Rico since 2017, responding rapidly to emergencies and fostering resilience in communities. These efforts, which are made possible through contributions from private entities and individuals, have laid the groundwork for sustained social and economic progress on the island, the organization added.