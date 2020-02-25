Pinky’s restaurant launches expansion through franchises

February 25, 2020 368

The iconic Pinky’s restaurant will soon be transformed into a new franchise that will be available both in Puerto Rico and abroad. This as part of an expansion strategy that will join the offers of this concept with those of Acai Express, Héctor Westerband, president of the chain announced.

The first step will be the opening of a new Pinky’s location on Ashford Avenue in the Condado sector of San Juan in mid-March, following an investment of more than $150,000. The locale will have the capacity to seat 25 people and includes a terrace with outdoor consumption area.

“We’re thrilled about this new opportunity that is born from the union of entrepreneurs and Puerto Rican business concepts. Pinky’s is an excellent brand with a culture of customer service, so we’re confident that we’ll be successful not only in Puerto Rico but also in the United States market,” said Westerband, who added that the expansion will be driven by him along with Alex García, founder of Pinky’s.

Westerband’s immediate goal is to open two additional Pinky’s stores on the island before the end of 2020. To this end, he is already evaluating potential locations in the areas of Santurce, Isla Verde, Old San Juan and the municipality of Guaynabo.

The new Condado Pinky’s will initially have a staff of 15 employees, which could increase to 20 in the coming months. The recruitment process for the new location has already begun through a job fair held last week, he said.

The design of the new Pinky’s will follow the model established by the store on Loíza Street: small premises between 500 and 600 square feet that maximize the use of available space by offering an intimate and cozy atmosphere for guests.

Marketing Director Ricardo Mercadé, said this is part of the strategy to boost the brand.

“For the convenience of our customers in nearby areas, the new Pinky’s will have the option of ordering online for pick-up or delivery via Uber Eats and other similar services,” said Westerband.

Pinky’s began almost two decades ago with a gastronomic offer focused on sandwiches that evolved over time to also become a place for breakfast. The menu includes dishes such as “El Surfer” and sandwiches with egg, cheese, ham and bacon on “mallorca” sweet bread. The restaurant is also characterized by offering a variety of fruit smoothies and a range of vinaigrettes based on original recipes.

Westerband confirmed there’s already a waiting list of investors interested in franchising the new Pinky’s concept. Despite this, he urged those interested in this new business opportunity to contact Açai Express’ corporate offices for more information.

“Pinky’s is a concept that has proven to be successful and lasting, which has connected with the local market and visitors from abroad for its menu, service and affordable prices,” Westerband said, adding that on TripAdvisor it has a 4.5 rating, of a maximum of 5.

