[PODCAST] Benefits of opening an IRA account as tax deadline looms

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
CPA Rubén Rodríguez, a member of the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs, and expert on the topic of Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), discusses their benefits to taxpayers in Puerto Rico in our latest podcast episode.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here