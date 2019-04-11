FeaturedPodcast

[PODCAST] Benefits of opening an IRA account as tax deadline looms

April 11, 2019090
CPA Rubén Rodríguez (right) offers helpful information about IRA accounts.

CPA Rubén Rodríguez, a member of the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs, and expert on the topic of Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), discusses their benefits to taxpayers in Puerto Rico in our latest podcast episode.

