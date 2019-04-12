Evertec partners with Women’s Business Institute to provide tech training

April 12, 2019 148

Evertec and the Women’s Business Institute entered into an alliance to promote the growth of businesses founded by women through training that will address the need to expand their knowledge in the use of technology to establish, manage, streamline and grow their business.

“The use and knowledge of technology for a company is a catalyst that facilitates its administration and promotes its growth,” said Alexandra López, Evertec’s senior vice president of communications, marketing and innovation.

“More and more businesses are founded by women and we want to provide the necessary support to make a difference and that they can grow in a sustained way,” she said.

Under this agreement, Evertec will offer training on point-of-sale systems, digital payments, e-commerce, project management, accounting systems and human resources. In addition, it will provide the opportunity for participants of the Business Institute for Women to participate in the beta and pilot phases of new payment solutions that we develop.

Limaris Aponte, director of the Business Institute for Women, said “we’re very pleased with this agreement with Evertec as it helps us expand the Institute’s services and reach more entrepreneurs.”

“In addition, it gives our participants the opportunity to expose themselves to issues that are highly necessary for the establishment, development or expansion of their companies, hand in hand, the leader in the payment and technology industry,” she said.