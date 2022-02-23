Polytechnic Univ. accredited as National Center for Academic Excellence

The Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.

The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security reaccredited the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico as the only National Center for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Defense Education in Puerto Rico, which will be valid through academic year 2027, the school announced

The Polytechnic was accredited for the first time in 2009 and this recertification was carried out after it complied with all the requests and demands of these organizations and recognize their efforts that are focused on contributing to the protection of the national infrastructure of information.

In addition, the objectives of this educational institution are consistent with the President’s National Strategy to Secure Cyberspace and the International Strategy for Cyberspace, which highlight that university education is extremely important to meet the shortage of professionals in this industry and that the key is to present alternatives state-of-the-art university educational institutions that promote the security ideals of these national organizations, school officials said.

“It reaffirms to us that we’re leaders in the area of ​​cybernetic education and that we prepare our students in a practical and theoretical way to work in a field that is so technical but at the same time important for national security,” said the Interim President of the Polytechnic, Ernesto Vázquez-Martínez.

The Master of Science program in Computer Science in Cybersecurity was also validated through 2027, within the redesignation process, as the curriculum that has been certified by the NSA as having met all the requirements of a program of excellence in security at the graduate level.