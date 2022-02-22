Honeywell Aerospace moves Americas Aftermarket HQs to Guaynabo

Honeywell Aerospace in Aguadilla is a service center that supports operations and customers throughout the world. (Credit: Kiara Visbal).

Some 14 years after setting up operations in Puerto Rico, Honeywell Aerospace announced it will establish its Americas Aftermarket headquarters at its Guaynabo facilities, where it will This location will serve airlines and business aviation customers throughout the Americas.

During a news conference at La Fortaleza, Honeywell Aerospace CEO Mike Madsen said “this move will help us develop Honeywell’s local talent. Over the years, we have brought hundreds of interns from all over Puerto Rico, and I’m proud to say that more than 70% have become full-time employees. It is our priority to continue working with local universities and industry groups to move the local aerospace sector forward.”

The new headquarters will be led by Heath Patrick, Madsen said.

During the news conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Honeywell’s latest expansion in Puerto Rico is a “cause for celebration.”

“We celebrate that Honeywell Aerospace continues to grow in Puerto Rico, because in addition to its operations located in Moca and Aguadilla, there will now also be a new aerospace facility in Guaynabo. Last year, Honeywell Aerospace in Puerto Rico recruited more than 175 new employees and, As part of their ongoing operations on the island, they plan to create approximately 100 new opportunities in 2022,” said the governor.

“In an interdependent global economy, Puerto Rico recognizes the aerospace industry as a key industry, due to its technological capacity, which is crucial in determining competitive advantage. The comparative advantage of the industry can bring together even more similar industries and encourage the development economically,” added Pierluisi.

Honeywell began operating in Puerto Rico in 2007 with 12 employees and now has 1,000 islandwide, Madsen said.

“Honeywell’s world-class facilities in Aguadilla and Moca support everything from the production of aircraft jet engines to the latest high-tech advances in avionics,” Madsen said.

“We conduct cutting-edge design and testing for a wide variety of products in those facilities, where we have invested more than $4 million in capital projects in the last three years,” said Madsen.

Honeywell Aerospace’s Moca facility is a state-of-the-art engineering design center and laboratory used to conduct research and development in the field of electromagnetic interference and compatibility. Meanwhile, the Aguadilla Service Center supports Honeywell’s operations and customers throughout the world.

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found in virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cabin and cockpit electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. It’s hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports.