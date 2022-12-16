Honeywell Aerospace begins operations in Guaynabo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Manuel Cidre and Heath Patrick.

Less than a year after announcing its plans, Honeywell Aerospace opened its new Americas Aftermarket facility in Guaynabo, which is the company’s third site on the island, where it now employs more than 1,000 people.

This latest expansion added roughly 30 jobs, including many at the executive level, company officials said.

The Honeywell Aerospace Americas Aftermarket business is responsible for strategic and business operations, sales, customer, and product support throughout the Americas.

“Our new Americas Aftermarket headquarters in Guaynabo will serve airlines and business aviation customers throughout the Americas,” said Heath Patrick, president of Honeywell Aerospace Americas Aftermarket.

“This move will help our engineering teams in Puerto Rico to be better connected with our customers and help us implement reliability and product improvement solutions quicker,” he said.

“We thank the Government of Puerto Rico for working with us so closely on this latest project and their continued support over the years,” said Patrick.

Meanwhile, Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) Secretary Manuel Cidre said the new headquarters represent “an important achievement for the aerospace industry in Puerto Rico, as it adds high valued jobs and capabilities that only positions us to continue growing.”

“This is also an important achievement for Honeywell Aerospace in Puerto Rico, which adds another important milestone to the existing productive track record of its operations in Moca and Aguadilla,” he said.

“The growth of this industry not only adds technical and sophisticated job opportunities to Puerto Ricans, but it also provides an opening for other local companies to become suppliers of goods and services, which multiplies its economic impact,” said Cidre.

Honeywell Aerospace began its operations in Puerto Rico with 12 employees in 2007 and has grown consistently. The company’s Moca facility is a state-of-the-art engineering design center and laboratory used for research and development work in the field of interference and electromagnetic compatibility. The Aguadilla Service Center provides support to Honeywell’s operations and customers worldwide.

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found in virtually all commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cockpit electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. It’s hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports.