Polytechnic University to distribute $8.5M in financial aid to students

Contributor September 24, 2021
The Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.

The Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico announced that it will distribute a little more than $8.5 million in financial aid among its students in the San Juan, Orlando, and Miami campuses.

These funds were assigned to the college as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

Each student will receive about $ 2,000 for the 2021-2022 academic period. They will be distributed in partial checks during each of the enrolled quarters.

This process will be automatic, and the students do not have to request this aid, school officials said. A check will be sent to the student’s mailing address.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has represented great challenges for our students, and we trust that this aid will ease their financial needs,” said Ernesto Vázquez-Martínez, executive vice president of the Polytechnic University.

“Our staff is committed to expediting this process to disburse these funds as soon as possible,” he said.

