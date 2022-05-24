Type to search

Ponce Health unveils findings of 133 new scientific research on health issues

May 24, 2022
Scientific conference participants walk through the poster exhibits.

The Ponce Health Sciences University’s Ponce Research Institute presented 133 new scientific investigations during the institution’s 17th Annual Scientific Conference and the First Symposium on Health Disparities.

The event, which recognized 26 of the studies, highlighted the most recent findings of research related to health disparities, and presented the results of concurrent research in the areas of public health, behavioral and brain sciences.

The studies presented revealed findings in prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, COVID-19, autism, endometriosis, cardiovascular disease, HIV, post-traumatic stress syndrome, drug use, community development and training, community needs and resilience and impact of natural disasters on health.

During the activity, experts in medicine, nutrition, epidemiology, and research from the US mainland and Puerto Rico presented topics on chronic diseases that significantly affect Hispanics, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.

“These works will allow, among others, the development of new research projects that help in the prevention of diseases, many of which are highly prevalent in the population of Puerto Rico,” said Kenira Thompson, president of the Ponce Research Institute.

For the first time this year, university alumni — Mohammed R. Milad, Dennis J. Yang Wu, Eida M. Castro-Figueroa, and Melissa Marzán-Rodríguez — were recognized and bestowed with the Alumni Research Hall of Honor Award for their commitment, dedication, and contribution to the health sciences, Thompson said.

