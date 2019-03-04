Popular encourages entrepreneurs to join ‘StartUp Popular’ call

March 4, 2019 45

Part of the success of any business is to be able to count on capital that supports their growth and keeps the operations solid. In response to that Popular announced its 7th call for funding, business coaching and networking program, StartUp Popular.

The application deadline is April 30, 2019.

Since its inception, more than 85 local entrepreneurs have benefited from this program helping to create jobs on the island. As in previous years, StartUp Popular seeks to offer financing and support to all entrepreneurs looking to expand their business vision, the entity stated.

“Throughout the years, StartUp Popular has allowed local entrepreneurs to make improvements in their establishments, buy equipment, increase inventory, invest in marketing efforts, increase the number of employees in their operation, among others,” said Miguel Páez, first vice president of Business Banking.

“At Popular we have seen them grow and we celebrate their success as part of our commitment to promote the economic transformation that Puerto Rico needs,” he said. “StartUp Popular is a springboard to success because it has three key components for the success of a young business: financing, business coaching and networking events.”

The members of StartUp Popular come from a wide variety of industries, namely retail stores, professional services, agriculture, food and beverages, among others.

In addition to financing, they have received business coaching where mentors support them in topics such as: marketing strategies, accounting, finance and sales. Businesses like Señor Paleta, Bien Cool, Aseguratec, Viande Foods LLC have been part of StartUp Popular.

StartUp Popular entrepreneurs also participate in networking events in which they learn about relevant business issues and have the opportunity to exchange experiences with their peers.

As part of the requirements, the applicant must have an established business with two years or less of operation, have begun to generate sales, a member of the work team must have a Business Administration course, workshop or degree, and have no commercial debt.