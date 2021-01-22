Type to search

Banking Featured

Popular Inc. opens 2nd round of PPP loan applications

Contributor January 22, 2021
Share
The program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), federal legislation designed to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

Popular Inc. announced it is now receiving Paycheck Protection Program applications from commercial customers and nonprofit organization, following an additional $284 billion in program funding from the U.S. Congress.

Applications will be serviced throughout Popular’s three geographic regions, including Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the mainland United States, the bank said.

“Since the program began last year, we have supported thousands of merchants and non-profits. This time, we invite eligible businesses to apply and benefit from this program that could help them to continue their operations,” said Eli Sepulveda, executive vice president of Commercial Credit at Popular.

Popular will receive applications exclusively through its website, while small business customers can find out more about loan eligibility requirements HERE.

As part of the second round of PPP, eligible businesses that participated in the program in 2020 may qualify to reapply for assistance in the second round. 

Clients who obtained a loan with Popular in the first round and began the process of forgiveness online can access the platform with their previously created credentials, bank officials said.

Last year, Popular processed more than 29,000 loans for small- and medium-sized businesses totaling more than $1.4 billion. These include $1.2 billion in Puerto Rico (63% of PPP loans disbursed on the island), $240 million in the mainland United States, and $27 million in the USVI.

The program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), federal legislation designed to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FIDECOOP joins Causa Local in spreading access to capital
Contributor December 18, 2020
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan window closes Dec. 31
Contributor December 17, 2020
USDA opens call to establish revolving loan programs
Contributor December 17, 2020
SBA urges Puerto Rico businesses, residents to apply for disaster loans by Nov. 9
Contributor October 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

FIDECOOP joins Causa Local in spreading access to capital
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan window closes Dec. 31
USDA opens call to establish revolving loan programs
SBA urges Puerto Rico businesses, residents to apply for disaster loans by Nov. 9
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.