Porta del Sol Gastronomic Festival to be held Nov. 8-9

On Nov. 9, the all-inclusive summit event will take place at Cervecera de Puerto Rico in Mayagüez, with more than 25 local chefs, more than 60 exhibitors — including 30 restaurants — and wine, beer and spirits providers.

Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce’s 12th annual festival will feature top chefs, restaurants and attractions.

The Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host the Porta del Sol 2024 Gastronomic Festival on Nov. 8-9 in Mayagüez, celebrating it as “the largest and tastiest gastronomic festival in Puerto Rico.”

Now in its 12th edition, the event will feature international chef Giovanna Huyke, culinary ambassador of Puerto Rico, who has been integral to organizing the festival since its inception.

“At the Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to bring back this unique and long-awaited event, which not only celebrates Puerto Rican gastronomy, but also boosts the economy of the Porta del Sol Region,” said Nelson Perea, president of the Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce. “We invite all good-food lovers to attend all the activities of the Porta del Sol gastronomic weekend [for] an unforgettable culinary experience.”

The nonprofit organization, which represents small and medium-sized businesses, will present Puerto Rico’s top chefs, restaurants, and exhibitors of beer, wine and spirits. The event will also feature live music and a variety of attractions.

On Nov. 8, an “exclusive clandestine evening” will kick off the festivities, with renowned chefs preparing live dishes accompanied by fine-liquor stations and live music.

On Nov. 9, the all-inclusive summit event will take place at Cervecera de Puerto Rico in Mayagüez, with more than 25 local chefs, more than 60 exhibitors — including 30 restaurants — and wine, beer and spirits providers.

The event will also host the Top Chef Porta del Sol 2024 competition, where 10 chefs will compete for the title. Finally, on Nov. 10, attendees can enjoy special breakfast and brunch offers at restaurants throughout the region.

In line with its social commitment, the Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce will donate part of the proceeds from the festival to Manuel “Mano” Galarza, a young triathlete who suffered an accident and needs rehabilitation therapy.