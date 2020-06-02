Ports Authority resumes resurfacing in Puerto Nuevo Port Area

June 2, 2020 218

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority resumed the repavement of critical areas on Avenida C in the Puerto Nuevo Port Zone, agency Acting Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

The resurfacing works represent an investment of $352,865 and had been temporarily interrupted in March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and should be completed in two weeks, Pizá-Batiz said.

“Avenida C is the main entry and exit route for containerized cargo terminals in Puerto Nuevo. The constant traffic and the rains that occurred at the beginning of the year had deteriorated it,” he said.

“Keeping it in good condition is vital to reduce breakdowns in heavy equipment and at the same time, to improve traffic in the Port Area,” Pizá-Batiz said. “This allows more agility in the delivery of the load and, therefore, in its delivery to local businesses.”

Pizá-Batiz said Professional Asphalt was contracted to do the work, which includes scarifying and depositing 300 tons (1,800 yards) of asphalt. In some areas, he added, deep pavement reconstruction is contemplated.

Ports will cover the expenses to repair Avenida C as part of its capital improvement program. The works are coordinated with the terminal operators so as not to interrupt daily cargo operations or affect traffic in the area, he added.