Ports Authority to invest $352K to repave Puerto Nuevo Port Zone

March 5, 2020

As part of its capital improvement program, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority will be investing $352,865 to repave parts of the Puerto Nuevo Port Zone, the agency’s Interim Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

“Avenida C is the main route of entry and exit for containerized cargo terminals in Puerto Nuevo,” he said.

“Constant traffic and rains deteriorate it. Keeping it in good condition is vital to reduce breakdowns in heavy equipment, and at the same time, to improve traffic in the Port Area.”

The agency is investing its own funds to do the work, for which it has hired Professional Asphalt to score the pavement and deposit 300 tons of new asphalt. Deep pavement reconstruction will be required in some areas, he added.

The work will be coordinated with terminal operators as to not interrupt daily loading operations, or affect traffic, Pizá-Batiz explained.

“The resurfacing work should begin in about two to three weeks and be completed in a maximum of 60 days,” Pizá-Batiz said.

