Ports: Logistics ensure successful vehicle flow at Pan American docks

The Ports Authority chief stressed that the success was achieved, to a large extent, thanks to the continuous review and analysis of the plan to adapt it to the particular needs in the area and its vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá Batiz described the vehicle access logistics plan at the Pan American docks I and II in Isla Grande as successful, which is designed to reinforce security, maintain order and increase traffic agility in the area, amid the simultaneous home port operations of the Norwegian Epic and Voyager of the Seas cruise ships.

“Thanks to the joint efforts and the resources offered by the Ports Security, the Puerto Rico Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the Convention Center District, the municipality of San Juan and shipping agents, cruise passengers and service providers who use the Pan American I and II docks in Isla Grande can experience an organized and agile flow in their transit through these facilities,” Pizá said.

The Ports Authority chief stressed that the success was achieved, to a large extent, thanks to the continuous review and analysis of the plan to adapt it to the particular needs in the area and its vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Among the measures adopted are the doubling of the Puerto Rico police, the reinforcement of security agents at the docks and their accesses, as well as the increase in the number of porter staff.

In addition, he highlighted the design of exclusive temporary lanes, through Lindbergh Street, for the access of personal vehicles to these maritime facilities and another for the entry of cruise ships, taxis, Ubers and other services.

Another of the established measures was designating staff to guide and assist passengers when they arrive at the docks.

Meanwhile, Pizá reiterated to the public the importance of following security officers instructions­ ­— stationed in the area — to expedite traffic and to use the designated areas to drop off or pick up passengers correctly.