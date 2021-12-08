Practical Techie: YouTube puts out list of top 10 video creators for ’21

YouTube is a central platform for videography. (Credit: Creative Commons)

As 2021 winds up, it’s time to look back on specific developments in the high-tech sphere. For one, video retained its standing as the prime communication tool in social media.

Thus, the platform released an overview of the top videos of the year, and it depicts interesting insights on key trends and what most interests the videography audience. The complete ten YouTube listing is for 17 specific markets in the United States, Asia, Latin America, and Europe, all providing a varied patchwork of content creators.

TOP — Since March 2021, one video has received 147 million visits, making it the most viewed. It’s a morbid theme, about a live burial experiment by “MrBeast,” an alias for Jimmy Donaldson. The video focuses on Donaldson’s state of mind for 50 hours underground inside a glass-covered coffin retrofitted with three cameras and a walkie-talkie.

This influencer climbed his way up as a top youtuber by developing skills from earlier video experiments, according to the newsletter Social Media Today.

BEAST — Social media strategists call Donaldson “The King of YouTube” and predict he will become the first influencer billionaire of social media. It’s a bit far-fetched, but he’s committed to it by posting videos in 2012 on YouTube since the age of 13.

He is a pioneer digital videographer and now manager of the Dallas-based talent agency “Night Media,” specializing in filming expensive stunts. This year, it suffices to say that Donaldson brought in $16 million in revenues from YouTube

He has developed his presentation style and artistic video formatting, always aligning his creativity with YouTube’s high-tech delivery algorithms. Over time, his content style diversified to include gaming, challenge, and donation videos. As of 2020, the MrBeast team consists of 30 people.

CREATORS — Other YouTube content stars include a TikTok influencer who goes by the hashtag of ‘KallMeKris.’ She is a bubbly, fast-talking humor girl from California. YouTube owns a TikTok clone, a tool called Shorts for 60 seconds videos, with it a core audience of 6.6 billion viewers. In Latin America, Kimberly Loaiza became the top creator with 38M views. Pop singers and rappers such as Bad Bunny, Nati Natasha, and Karol G are also in the top ten YouTube list. Gamers include “Mikecrack,” a leader on the Minecraft theme. Another is “Mariana” with the videogame Roblox. Vloggers have “MissaSymphony” as a lead creator. The cooking field also generated millions of views, with “Ninfa” as the top performer in the kitchen. The entire catalog is in this link.

TRENDS — The website “Social Media Today” notes that six of the top ten creators listed for 2021 have emerged from the videogames sphere, highlighting gaming as a critical driver of web culture, a trend business marketeer should follow closely. YouTube also highlights top-performing music clippers, a type of content that traditionally is a good branding tool. Short, humor videos are another attention-getter, having generated some 15 billion cumulative views per day this year.

The YouTube platform was launched in 2005 and is today a Google company.