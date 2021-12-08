Forward Research and Innovation Summit ’21 returns in virtual format

Prior editions of the event have drawn hundreds of participants.

To accelerate scientific and technological activity on the Island and spur the exchange of knowledge in the local scientific and technology community, the Forward Research and Innovation Summit returns in a virtual edition Dec. 10, 2021.

The free event, organized by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, will feature more than 20 international speakers.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Cynthia Rudin, professor and director of the Predictive Analytics Laboratory at Duke University. She received the 2021 Squirrel AI 2021 Award, granted by the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, for her work in the field of interpretation and real-world transparency in AI systems and advocacy for these features in areas such as social justice and medical diagnostics. This is the most prestigious award in the field of Artificial Intelligence, in the caliber of the Nobel Prize and the Turing Prize, and carries a monetary reward of $1 million.

She and other experts will offer talks and educational panels on AI in their various areas of expertise to boost the island’s scientific and business ecosystem to identify new opportunities that bring AI growth and development.

“We have an incredible agenda and having access to these experts at the reach of a click and free of cost is a tremendous opportunity that should not be missed. So, we invite students, entrepreneurs, researchers, and the general public who are interested in learning to register,” said Andreica Maldonado, director of the Trust’s Grants program.

In addition, the PRSTRT will present the Bajarí Award, a nomination-based, institutional recognition to recognize exceptional scientists on the island.

This year, the Forward Summit hopes to engage more than 500 scientists, entrepreneurs, and students, during the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.