Pratt & Whitney scouts for engineers for Aguadilla plant  

Pratt & Whitney in Aguadilla.

Aircraft design and manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced it is hiring for a variety of positions at all levels, and will host a job fair on March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the company’s aerospace technical services center in Aguadilla.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with company leaders of all areas specialized in engineering. They will be hiring structure, design and project engineers, among others.

“Pratt & Whitney is dedicated to designing, building and servicing the world’s most advanced engines to continue to turn possibilities into realities for our customers. We must continue to recruit the best talent possible,” said Josy Acosta, CEO of Pratt & Whitney Puerto Rico.

“We’re passionate about the transformation of powered flight and are excited that our team continues to grow while continuing to create jobs that drive the country’s economy,” she said.

The company has more than 60 positions available and interviews and job offers will happen on the spot, she said. To register for the event, click here.

Pratt & Whitney began operations in Puerto Rico in 2003 and currently employs over 900 professionals who design, evaluate, and support gas turbine engines, airframe systems, and other aerospace products in various areas such as software development, drawing, structural analysis, modeling, mechanical design, tool design, electronic design, information technology, and supply chain management.