Type to search

In-Brief

PRBTA, Financial Titans join to boost emerging tech, financial literacy

NIMB Staff April 23, 2024
Heidi DeCoux, executive director of Financial Titans, and Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, sign the collaborative agreement.

The organizations will share resources and collaborate on activities, workshops and conferences.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) announced the signing of an agreement with the nonprofit Financial Titans to promote education and awareness in emerging technologies such as Web3, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, as well as financial literacy.

The collaboration will expand the impact of both organizations through initiatives that promote innovation and leadership. The PRBTA and Financial Titans will share resources, information and team up for activities, workshops and conferences.

“We’re glad to join forces with Financial Titans toward the development of next generations of blockchain innovators,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA.

“This collaboration will allow us to bring together the expertise of both [organizations]. We look forward to further expanding the reach and impact of our initiatives, promoting a technology-based economy, Web3 adoption and having the newest education resources,” she added. 

The PRBTA will present a 90-minute session during the Financial Titans Summer Camp on Aug. 6, looking to empower young blockchain innovators, The session is expected to draw more than 70 participants, mainly students aged 15 to 19 years old from Loíza, and will cover topics such as bitcoin, ethereum, Web3, NFTs and wallets.

The camp will also offer activities focused on achieving financial freedom, organizers said.

“This agreement is a milestone, and we are honored to work with the PRBTA. We are proud to be able to leverage our resources to inspire our youth, providing deep financial literacy skills that will prepare them to overcome challenges but will also benefit other areas of their lives, including their emotional well-being,” said Heidi DeCoux, executive director of Financial Titans.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This project not only represents a significant investment in our island’s tourism infrastructure, but also symbolizes Puerto Rico’s ability to attract and execute large-scale projects.

The Investment Portfolio Program, with a budget of $800 million, plays a crucial role in offering loans with favorable terms for the development of projects that have the potential to transform the Puerto Rican economy.”

 

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez regarding the construction of a $77 million dual-branded hotel project in San Juan’s Convention Center District, featuring Hilton’s Hampton and Homewood Suites.
The project by PRISA Group includes a 400-vehicle parking structure and a 175,000-square-foot hotel tower, financed by Banco Popular and a $10 million federal disaster recovery loan from the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program managed by the Department of Housing.

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.