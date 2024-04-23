PRBTA, Financial Titans join to boost emerging tech, financial literacy

Heidi DeCoux, executive director of Financial Titans, and Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, sign the collaborative agreement.

The organizations will share resources and collaborate on activities, workshops and conferences.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) announced the signing of an agreement with the nonprofit Financial Titans to promote education and awareness in emerging technologies such as Web3, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, as well as financial literacy.

The collaboration will expand the impact of both organizations through initiatives that promote innovation and leadership. The PRBTA and Financial Titans will share resources, information and team up for activities, workshops and conferences.

“We’re glad to join forces with Financial Titans toward the development of next generations of blockchain innovators,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA.

“This collaboration will allow us to bring together the expertise of both [organizations]. We look forward to further expanding the reach and impact of our initiatives, promoting a technology-based economy, Web3 adoption and having the newest education resources,” she added.

The PRBTA will present a 90-minute session during the Financial Titans Summer Camp on Aug. 6, looking to empower young blockchain innovators, The session is expected to draw more than 70 participants, mainly students aged 15 to 19 years old from Loíza, and will cover topics such as bitcoin, ethereum, Web3, NFTs and wallets.

The camp will also offer activities focused on achieving financial freedom, organizers said.

“This agreement is a milestone, and we are honored to work with the PRBTA. We are proud to be able to leverage our resources to inspire our youth, providing deep financial literacy skills that will prepare them to overcome challenges but will also benefit other areas of their lives, including their emotional well-being,” said Heidi DeCoux, executive director of Financial Titans.