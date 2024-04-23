Type to search

Gov’t announces return of Mercado Urbano to 4 towns

NIMB Staff April 23, 2024
From left: Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi provide details about the Mercado Urbano.

The event will make stops in Guaynabo, San Germán, Aguadilla and San Juan.

Puerto Rico government officials announced the return of the Mercado Urbano (Urban Market), which aims to support the island’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in events scheduled across Puerto Rico where they can sell items ranging from gastronomy and agricultural products to crafts.

In a news conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, flanked by Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (BDE, in Spanish) President Luis Alemañy, said the free event will kick off April 27 in Guaynabo, and then move on to San Germán on May 25, Aguadilla on June 29 and San Juan on July 4. Each event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

“This event stands out for highlighting the best of our culture, products and gastronomy in the hands of our SMEs,” Pierluisi said, adding that the BDE is investing about $80,000 in the event, which has been held for 15 years and “has become a cultural tradition in Puerto Rico that allows our farmers, artisans and chefs to exhibit their entrepreneurial spirit and their local products,” he said, adding that the.

In previous editions, more than 50 entrepreneurs have participated, said Pedro Zorrilla of eMotions, the firm that will oversee Mercado Urbano’s production.

“Our goal for this year is to exceed that number. We want more small and medium-sized merchants to join this initiative, which is supported by thousands of people in each edition,” Zorrilla said.

Alemañy emphasized the importance of supporting entrepreneurs, stating, “They promote local economic development through the creation of more jobs. With activities such as the Mercado Urbano, we offer them an opportunity to insert themselves in a space full of opportunities to continue growing and expanding their business.”

