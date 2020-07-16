PRFAA, FL DMV to help Puerto Ricans renew IDs, driver’s licenses

July 16, 2020 248

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Orlando, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, announced the renewal of the agreement to support Puerto Ricans throughout the State of Florida.

This agreement would allow services for those who do not possess vital documents or had theirs expired, such as their state identification or license.

“We thank Governor Ron DeSantis and the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Terry L. Rhodes, for responding to our request to renew this agreement. This mobile unit will allow us to continue providing critical services to the community during this pandemic.” said Jennifer M. Storipan, executive director of PRFAA.

This agreement is important not only because it not only helps Puerto Ricans who have recently been released from prison or have identification problems in Orange County, but that it also allows us to serve the community throughout the state of Florida,” said Anthony Carrillo, regional director of PRFAA’s Florida Office.

“Our office is committed to serving 1.2 million Puerto Ricans across the state. The next events of this type will be on Aug. 12 and Sept. 2,” he said.

The office is open Monday through Friday, serving those who make appointments, which can be done online. Aditionally, temperatures will be taken, and individuals must wear face masks before entering the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.