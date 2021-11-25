Type to search

PRICEC buys rights of conglomerate of popular culinary events in Puerto Rico

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 25, 2021
The Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest has been held in Puerto Rico for the past seven years.

The Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate announced the acquisition of the production rights of several popular culinary events on the island in recent years from Imagenda, a company that is part of CGV Creative Group.

The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

This group of entrepreneurs will now produce several well-known festivals such as the Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest, an event that has been awarded as the largest pizza and beer festival in Puerto Rico for the past six years, Mercado Taco, the Puerto Rico Burger Festival and the ML BBQ Grilling Wars, among others.

All of them, except for Mercado Taco, were wholly owned by Imagenda, company officials confirmed.

The PRICEC board of directors includes entrepreneur Jaime Villamil-Lichtig, CEO of CGV Creative Group, José Franceschini, former chief member of the Fangig Ticket Hub box office and Eliezer Rodríguez, president of Ely Radical Productions.

The team is also joined by members of the Imagenda group, namely Omar Gamero, current director of promotions at CGV Creative Group.

“With this union, we seek to take culinary events activity to another level. Each of these existing proposals work as an exhibition platform and growth vehicle for countless restaurants, distributors and members of the food and beverage industry,” said Villamil.

“With that as our goal, our mission is to continue working with these and other properties to contribute to the economic development of our island,” Villamil added.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez said “this alliance is a monumental effort with a goal of boosting the island’s economic development, in addition to potentially exporting these properties abroad, while we contribute to the growth of small businesses that have suffered so much during the events of María and the pandemic.”

The producer group intends to bring close to six culinary proposals by 2022 and to be able to export some of them as early as 2023.

“It’s important for us to continue developing initiatives that, in addition to entertainment, provide the Puerto Rican family with a space to enjoy safely and responsibly while sponsoring local industry and commerce,” said Franceschini.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
