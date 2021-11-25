Vitrina Solidaria launches campaign to help entrepreneurs reduce poverty traps

From left:Raquel Skerret-Escalera and Eduardo Quijano, of Vitrina Solidaria, during the campaign's virtual unveiling.

The Vitrina Solidaria nonprofit organization, together with 22 entrepreneurs, has launched a campaign based on six key values ​​for a more solid and supportive economy that should break poverty traps faced by business people out of need, so they can reach new markets and benefit communities.

These ventures usually come from people in communities of scarce and moderate resources adjacent to natural areas — community-based organizations with business projects, and companies that want to adopt more sustainable and supportive practices.

And the six main values ​​of Vitrina, which they are trying to promote through this effort are: entrepreneurial spirit; social commitment; transparency; innovation; sustainability; and a global vision.

“When a person dares to create a micro-business, they typically don’t have the resources to compete or reach markets outside the family or primary environment,” said the Executive Director of Vitrina Solidaria, Raquel Skerrett-Escalera.

“At Vitrina Solidaria we try to avoid poverty traps and break that cycle that entrepreneurs face,” said Skerrett.

“This campaign seeks to show what we do to gather more resources that allow us to have a greater impact,” added Skerrett-Escalera.

She explained that more than 75% of those 450 entrepreneurs that Vitrina Solidaria supports are under poverty standards.

Most of them have annual salaries of no more than $20,000 and many found in entrepreneurship the way to get out of unemployment and poverty.

She said the campaign “6 values ​​x an economy + solidarity” promotes a paradigm shift in entrepreneurship based on the organization’s values.

This campaign is financed with funds donated by Oriental to help these entrepreneurs and market their businesses.

“Vitrina’s work is key because it helps organize ideas, dreams and discover the potential and talents that many have,” said Marilyn Rosa, from the Strawberries and Grapes Rose business, on behalf of the other participants in the initiative.

“This leads them to carry out their ideas in an organized way, to identify making links and alliances to develop and create what leads them to generate constant income and thus get out of the vicious circle of failure due to lack of guidance and support,” added Rosa.

The campaign represents each of the six values ​​through the stories of each entrepreneur and their business that will be communicated through Vitrina Solidaria’s social media.