Prime Air inaugurates new $250K ambient temperature warehouse

The new ambient temperature warehouse is located at the cargo area of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Following an investment of $250,000 in improvements, Puerto Rican global logistics services company, Prime Air Corp., inaugurated a new ambient temperature warehouse in the cargo area of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to supply the needs of manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medical device, life sciences and bio sciences companies, especially now given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

“By establishing the new ambient temperature warehouse, Prime Air reaffirms its commitment to the industrial and commercial sector to play a proactive role in the supply chain for the movement of cargo outside and within Puerto Rico, helping ensure the continuity of plans of businesses in these Coronavirus pandemic times,” said Iris Vincent, president of Prime Air Corp, a company with 20 years of experience on the island and an agent of Stevens Global Logistics in Puerto Rico.

The 12,500 square-foot warehouse has the capacity to store 850 pallets at room ambient temperature. It has a 24 hour-a-day surveillance and monitoring system and flexible hours for receiving of merchandise, executives said.

Future plans are to convert this facility to a 15-25C temperature-controlled warehouse, to expand Prime Air’s 15-25C capacity.

Since last year, Prime Air also has operated a 12,000 square-foot temperature-controlled warehouse at LMM’s cargo area. It provides conditions to handle and store medicines, active ingredients, medical devices and refrigerated components, at temperatures of between 2-8C and 15-25C.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island, Prime Air has operated uninterruptedly providing services to the pharmaceutical industry, in compliance with the protocols of the executive orders.

Prime Air Corp also offers cargo charter flights with more than 40 types of aircraft available ranging from Cessna aircraft for small emergency shipments to an Antonov An-124-100 with a cargo capacity of more than 500,000 pounds.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.