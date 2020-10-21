Professional women meet to discuss challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

October 21, 2020 25

Shine Professional Women — a group dedicated to developing initiatives, events and the dissemination of information for professional women — will host the virtual “Shine Professional Women Meetup: Women who challenge the Pandemic” event on Oct. 24.

The activity will be free, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

“In this second edition of the SHINE Professional Women Meetup, four renowned professionals in different fields will share their experiences, achievements and advice on how to identify opportunities to transform themselves in the midst of the challenge of the pandemic,” said Lourdes Burgos, co-founder of Shine Professional Women.

The speakers will be: Aury Curbelo, expert in cybersecurity and digital forensics; Noelia García, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority; Saudy Rivera, television entertainer and businesswoman; and Dacia De Figueiredo-González, neurocoach and author.

The event will be broadcast through the Zoom platform and participants will receive the link once they complete the registration process, Burgos said.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has imposed great challenges on all of us. But, in the face of adversity, there are women who continue to challenge the pandemic to continue developing, growing and contributing from the personal and work aspect,” said Idia Martínez, co-founder of the initiative.

“At SHINE Professional Women we recognize that when we share our experiences, we help other professional women continue to identify opportunities to grow and innovate. For this reason, under our motto ‘Educate yourself, be inspired and shine,’ we continue to promote spaces for the professional development of women,” Martínez said.

