Mastercard’s educational program Girls4Tech launched in Puerto Rico

October 21, 2020 22

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The Mastercard Girls4Tech educational program that seeks to inspire 7–14 year old girls with skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and which has already reached 1 million students worldwide, is being launched in Puerto Rico with the participation of 15 girls, patients of the San Jorge Children’s Foundation.

Starting Oct. 19, the girls will participate in three days of virtual workshops covering topics such as the digital world, cryptology, and fraud detection.

The program that launched in 2014 has been implemented in 30 countries, and designed to help parents and teachers engage and inspire girls with STEM skills to become future technology leaders.

“For us it’s very important to teach and show the participating girls that there’s a place for them within the digital world of science and technology,” said José Vargas, general manager of Mastercard Puerto Rico.

“On this occasion it’s even more significant for us because we launched our program with girls who have shown their ability and strength, because not only are they receiving their treatments, but they’re still in school,” he said.

The participating girls are students of the San Jorge Children’s Foundation School Program, established 14 years ago to offer patients with cancer or other chronic diseases the opportunity to continue studying while receiving their medical treatments.

The services are offered by teachers certified by the Education Department and who visit patients in their homes throughout the island.

Through the Girls4Tech Connect website, teachers and parents can download lessons to help students learn about STEM topics, from home or anywhere in the world.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.