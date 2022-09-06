Execs named to head Spain’s Puerto Rico office, Mastercard; DLC grows

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features appointments across several industries in Puerto Rico, including the Spanish Economic Office, Mastercard and a celebration at DLC advertising agency.

Francisco Millán-Rajoy

Spanish gov’t names new economic chief

Members of the Official Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Puerto Rico and its president Ramón González-Simounet recently the Economic and Commercial Counselor attached to the Spanish Embassy in the United States, Francisco Millán-Rajoy, who will be the new Head of the Economic and Commercial Office in Puerto Rico.

“…now we have a designated person to attend to our affairs for agreements and trade missions in both Spain and Puerto Rico,” said González-Simounet.

“Millán-Rajoy’s preparation and experience will allow us to expand our services, better coordinate the help and support to our Chamber members, but above all, it will allow quick access to information with Spain’s industries and commerce,” said González-Simounet who is CEO of Empire Gas.

“For me it’s an honor to arrive from Spain and find a warm reception from the members of the Official Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Puerto Rico,” said Millán-Rajoy.

“I’m here to become a cooperating entity, a facilitator, and above all a friend of all of you, who are members of an organization as important as this Chamber,” he said.

“Spain has always been your business ally and this time we’ve come to reaffirm our willingness to strengthen the ties of mutual cooperation to integrate the business opportunities of both territories, so that we can help realize all those dreams of commercial, industrial, and personal growth,” he said.

Laura Cruz

Mastercard names head of North and Caribbean division

Mastercard announced Laura Cruz as president for Division North and Caribbean, effective Sept. 1. She will be reporting to Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard Latin America and Caribbean.

The new appointment expands Cruz’s current responsibilities as Mastercard’s division president for Mexico and Central America, and now adding the Caribbean to her remit.

Cruz has been with Mastercard for more than a decade and has transitioned through different roles in the company including country manager for Mexico, vice president of Loyalty Programs for Latin America, and executive vice president of Sales for Mexico.

Throughout her career, Cruz has been recognized as one of the 100 most powerful women in business by Forbes and “Expansión” news and is regarded for her work in financial inclusion by the Women Economic Forum Iberoamérica.

“The newly formed Division North and Caribbean will leverage the strengths and synergies of a diverse set of countries. On one hand, they are top tourist destinations and on the other, they’re countries that are implementing transformative strategies to expand financial inclusion,” said Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“Cruz’s tenure in the company, experience, and leadership are the right combination to lead the newly formed division,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cruz said, “this is an important time for Mastercard, especially here in Latin America where technology keeps evolving at a rapid pace. I’m delighted to lead such a dynamic and diverse set of markets, who continuously remain curious and bold in their payment innovations — already securing many industry firsts–throughout this new era of the digital economy.”

de la Cruz marks 37 years of progress, inaugurates new house

Advertising agency de la Cruz agency, affiliated with multinational Ogilvy, is marking more than three decades of vision, innovation and evolution in the communications, marketing, and advertising industry.

From left: Rafa Reina, DLC’s chief creative officer, and Carlos Thompson.

With 37 years to its credit, the agency is expanding its footprint by building on its services and opening new offices. It has also added more awards to its extensive list of recognitions as a result of its broad creative vision and highlights its social role in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion by receiving the certification of the Workplace Enlightenment program.

De la Cruz began its long career in 1985 on the balcony of the house of René de la Cruz, founder, and chairman of the board of directors.

Since then, de la Cruz has attained many achievements, among them, the extension of the business to other markets. More than 20 years ago the agency opened an office in Miami to reach the Florida and Latin American markets.

Since this move, it has continued to grow, amplifying its range of services, emphasizing the search for creative and innovative solutions for its clients, focusing on the advantages offered by technology.

“For 37 years we have had a vision focused on the needs of our clients, knowing the challenges they face and the goals they want to achieve. We study how best to serve them, embracing the changes brought by the industry, a process in which we have bet on the use of technology and data,” said Carlos Thompson, president of de la Cruz.

Incorporating the use of technology to offer solutions that keep brands relevant gave de la Cruz its first Gold Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the Mobile category (Mobile Technology/mCommerce) for the digital tool developed by de la Cruz and SuperMax called The Eye Tracker.

The idea was also recognized with two Bronze Lions in the Creative Commerce (User Experience) and Mobile (Mobile Website) categories. Along with these three Lions, de la Cruz also achieved four additional finalists (“shortlist”) in the Brand Experience and Activation, Direct and Media categories for a total of seven shortlists. The idea was selected as one of the ten best ideas of LATAM for 2022. As a result of these achievements, de la Cruz is ranked in the Top 25 of all agencies in Iberoamerica.

Today de la Cruz also has operations in Colombia and has added to its portfolio of services the work of CRANT, a partner company of the agency dedicated to the creative application of machine learning.

Meanwhile, the agency recently obtained the Workplace Enlightenment certification granted by the 4As (American Association of Advertising Agencies). The program is designed to move organizations to achieve the highest standards of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“During the past few months, we’ve participated in the Workplace Enlightenment certification program workshops,” said Thompson.

“We’re proud that the certification recognizes our commitment and integration into a movement that promotes the identification and elimination of inclusion barriers. Companies that promote diversity and equity are more efficient and profitable. Diverse thinking among team members leads to greater creativity, better performance, and a healthier environment,” he said.