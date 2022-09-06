Women Economic Forum Caribbean ’22 to focus on resilience

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Marilina Wayland-Lucca, rector of the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico Metro campus, Valerie Rivera-Varga, Office for the Integral Development of Women, Alexandra Lúgaro, Director of the Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Innovation Center, Teddy Matheus, Women in Business; Johanna Salgado, Director of WEF Caribe; Estefanía Soto, Miss Universe 2021 and ambassador of WEF Caribbean), Vivian Dolagaray, vice president of commercial strategy and financing, and Sen. Nitza Morán-Trinidad offer details of the event.

Resilience will be the focus of this year’s Caribbean Women Economic Forum slated to take place Nov. 17-18 at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico’s Metro campus in San Juan.

The event will be in-person but offers the option of connecting virtually, organizers said.

The Caribbean Women Economic Forum 2022 seeks to transform the region by addressing issues such as trends in education, job opportunities, economic growth, technology, innovation, politics, and health.

A business fair will be held during the two-day event, to “find synergies among the attendees,” organizers noted.

Some 900 attendees from Puerto Rico and different parts of the world are expected to participate in the event. WEF Caribe expects each participant to establish their own personal relationship with the word “resilience.”

Attendees will discuss the current status of women and where their futures are headed, business, and supporting women-founded businesses and initiatives by exposing them to a wider audience.

The event target women and youth, foundations, non-government organizations, influencers, the media, and government institutions.

In the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Women Economic Forum, 10,000 people watched the event, more than 12,000 entered its platforms during the days of the event, there were 20,000 active users on social networks, 4,000 video views on YouTube and the platform, and it had the support of 40 universities, and different governments, the private sector, and multilateral organizations. It garnered 15,000 views of the 100 sessions and 300 speakers.

For more information and/or to buy tickets, access the event’s website.