PROGyn, Health Dept. launch 1st registry in U.S. of COVID-19-positive pregnant women

March 24, 2020 91

Puerto Rico Obstetrics and Gynecology (PROGyn) and the Puerto Rico Health Department launched the first registry of pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus throughout the United States and its jurisdictions, Nabal Bracero, president of the private nonprofit said.

The registry is the products of Administrative Order 426, signed by Interim Health Secretary Concepción Quiñones de Longo, which establishes that a supplementary report of the test result for COVID-19 in pregnant women is to be sent to the agency’s Surveillance System of Emerging Threats for Mothers and Babies.

PROGyn is a nonprofit organization that represents obstetrician-gynecologists and patients while advocating for better access to women’s health services through the development of public policy initiatives and other activities.

Order 426 stipulates that in the event of an epidemic that threatens the health of the Commonwealth, the Health Secretary will take the measures deemed necessary to combat it and, with the governor’s approval, will incur the necessary expenses from the State Emergency Fund.

“At PROGyn we’re aware of the relevance of education, of collecting data on positive and negative cases with the help of all gynecologists and healthcare providers, and of having empirical data on the impact of the novel COVID-19 on pregnant women and their babies, said Bracero.

“So, we joined and supported the Health Department in creating this registry. We’re calling all physicians to identify symptoms in pregnant women, administer the test, fill out the supplementary form, and send it to the Health Department,” said Bracero.

PROGyn is working on an educational campaign asking all pregnant women to contact their gynecologist to follow up on their prenatal care and especially if they have any of the symptoms related to COVID-19.

The administrative order states that any physician evaluating a pregnant woman who has symptoms or has had symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, cough, and difficulty breathing) and orders a test to confirm the infection must report the result to the Health Department.

In addition, any private laboratory that tests for COVID-19 on a pregnant woman will also be required to report the result to the Emerging Threat Surveillance System for Mothers and Babies of the Health Department.