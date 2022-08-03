Public relations professional to offer workshop on writing techniques

The workshop will be held Aug. 27 in the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s headquarters in San Juan. (Credit: Yeyendesign | Dreamstime.com)

The first edition of the “Inspire and connect with your audiences through effective and powerful writing,” workshop will be the opportunity for professionals in public relations, other communication industries and students in training to learn, improve and perfect their writing skills to achieve communication objectives, and develop, strengthen, and maintain effective relationships with the media.

The workshop will be held Aug. 27 in the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s headquarters in San Juan, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be led by Neisha Torres-De León, a licensed public relations specialist and professor, with 18 years of experience in the communication industry.

“Writing is not an exact science. There are no mathematical, universal, and objective formulas that clarify how to write for each moment and circumstance,” said Torres-De León.

“But there are general rules and advice, which should be learned, respected and adapted to one’s own needs and styles, and that will help us better organize our work as writers to achieve higher quality results,” she said.

“Every writer, no matter how experienced or talented, starts with a blank page or a blank computer screen. Therefore, this workshop asks that participants bring their own equipment, be it a laptop or an iPad, because the dynamics will include practice sessions, to test what has been learned during the theoretical period,” added Torres.

The registration fee includes educational material, breakfast, and lunch. To secure a space, visit www.EventBrite.com or call 787-310-3996.