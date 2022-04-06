Puerto Rican agriculture present in Expo Alimentaria 2022 fair in Spain

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The expo will feature fruits that are harvested on the island, including melons and pineapples, from Cooperativa de Mercadeo G8-Co-op.

A delegation of Puerto Rican agribusinessmen and coffee growers headed by the Agriculture Department, is representing the island this week at the Expo Alimentaria 2022 convention, an event organized by the International Food, Drinks & Food Service Exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, which features major food and beverage companies.

The convention, which began on Monday, brings together more than 400 foreign companies. There will be representation from Turkey, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Argentina, Indonesia, Poland, among other countries, with the aim of promoting products and exchange between the different sectors of this industry. This is the first time that the island is represented in the event.

“Alimentaria Barcelona is the most important food convention in Spain and internationally recognized as one of the main ones,” Agriculture Secretary Ramón González said.

“Our participation is essential to expand our products internationally. We want to take our agriculture to another level and the expansion of agricultural production is key,” he said.

The expo will feature fruits that are harvested on the island, including melons and pineapples, from Cooperativa de Mercadeo G8-Co-op. Go Mango Puerto Rico is marketing papaya and different varieties of mango.

Meanwhile, San Juan Artisan Distillers, the only distillery to produce agricultural rum, is showcasing its six flavors of Ron Tresclavos; Passion Parcha, Coco Loco, Sweet Piña, Ginger Spice, Rumba Mango y Bili Quenepa. También Tresclavos Ronsanto, Ron Pepón Añejo and Ron Pepón Blanco.

In addition, Amasar LLC, an agribusiness company specializing in the manufacture of gluten-free flours made with Puerto Rican breadfruit, is exhibiting its products derived from the vegetable such as breakfast products, its multipurpose flour, and breadfruit flour for pancakes.

Puerto Rican coffee is also being represented with the brands of Hacienda San Pedro, Café 787, Café Oro and Hacienda Alto Grande, LLC with its Alto Grande, Yauco Selecto and Yaucono coffees.

González expects that the convention will fuel production and export activity.