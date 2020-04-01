Puerto Rican FRSH Company sells-out clothing collection online

April 1, 2020 105

Puerto Rican urban and streetwear clothing retailer FRSH Company recently launched its new “World is melting” collection completely online, selling out its 2,000 pieces in less than 27 minutes.

“It was a collection that highlights the importance of redirecting our attention to themes and practices that pursue everybody’s well-being of all,” said Harry Maldonado, founder and creative director of the FRSH Company.

“We share a great common space: Earth. We need to be aware of the impact that each of us has, and how we can have a better coexistence as a society and with the planet,” he said.

“We’re grateful for the support from locals and other parts of the world. Even in the moment we’re experiencing, in which we all must keep isolation, we manage to connect with people through fashion,” he said.

“And if fashion, in addition to being passionate, helps us to communicate forceful messages to our generation and to the younger generation, we have already won,” Maldonado added.

The “World is melting” is a call for awareness to global events experienced for years, he said. The collection included 11 different pieces, each representative of a natural element or phenomenon.

The next collection will be unveiled April 8, at its online store.