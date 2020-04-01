Starbucks to give Puerto Rico’s emergency workers free coffee on April 4

April 1, 2020 133

Starbucks stores announced it will be giving a free cup of hot brewed coffee to all of Puerto Rico’s healthcare professionals and first responders on April 4, in appreciation of their work during COVID-19 emergency.

“We want to restate the commitment that Starbucks

has with the people of Puerto Rico. We know that since day one, when the

emergency was declared on the island, health professionals and first responders

have been working non-stop giving their best for the benefit of our communities,”

said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks in Puerto Rico.

“This is our way of saying: Thank you for taking care

of us,” she said.

Starbucks will be giving away the 12-ounce cup of coffee to health professionals and first responders at its locations outfitted with drive-thru windows. They must have their valid work ID that certifies them as doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, X-ray or ward technicians, laboratory personnel, pharmacists, medical technologists, pharmacy assistants, paramedics, police, firefighters, and linespeople.

The stores with drive-thru service are: Los Prados

(Caguas), Los Colobos (Carolina), Plaza Dorada (Dorado), Plazoleta 169

(Guaynabo), Plaza Sultana (Mayagüez), Ana G. Méndez (San Juan), Los Paseos (San

Juan), Plaza Olmedo (San Juan) and Prados del Sur (Santa Isabel).