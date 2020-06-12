Puerto Rican micro-mobility co. Skootel halts operation to work with gov’t to amend traffic law

June 12, 2020 379

Puerto Rican micro-mobility company Skootel, which has been operating the first and only fleet of electric scooters in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean since January 2019, comfirmed that it will voluntarily pause its operation starting today.

This responds to its decision to work with the Legislature and the Department of Transportation and Public Works to amend Traffic Law 22, and include specifications related to the use of this type of new vehicle on public roads, co-owners Juan Parra and Aldo Briano said.

The entrepreneurs trust that by working with the government they will be able to restart operations soon to continue keep the new company going, which hopes to create 120 jobs this year.

They confirmed that despite the interruptions they have had due to recent emergencies, they have managed to exceed their rental projections by 144%, due to the favorable acceptance the new concept has had.

“We established our company with the goal of innovating and optimizing transportation on the island, creating a new source of jobs, and position Puerto Rico on par with other advanced cities worldwide,” said Briano.

In August 2019 the company formalized its first agreement with the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, and “the experience was so positive that in September we established a similar agreement with the municipality of San Germán,” he said.

Next, they moved on to areas near the UPR in Río Piedras, while an agreement with the college is reached. In February 2020, the Convention Center District gave its approval to operate in the area, but that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Briano said.

The company restarted operations on June 1, covering the Condado area.

“We have been working hand in hand with the government, because we want this concept, which has been so successful, to continue operating within the framework of a clear law that satisfies a need for mobility that many citizens of different profiles have,” said Parra.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.