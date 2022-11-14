Puerto Rican tech startup Berrify to open offices in Colombia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Berrify Colombia has been establishing alliances and relations with key local partners including universities, retirement funds, business organizations, and key companies.

Berrify, a Puerto Rican tech start-up specializing in B2B/B2C and freelancing e-commerce marketplaces, announced that it will be opening offices in Colombia ahead of launch in the Latin-American market.

“We’re pleased to announce that Berrify will now have offices in Colombia as part of our expansion process,” said Berrify CEO Brian Díaz. “We’re constantly looking for ways to expand our platform to new frontiers.”

Recently, the company announced the completion of a pre-seed round and welcomed a new partner in Ty McLaughlin, former CEO of OnceLogix LLC, a five time consecutive honoree of the Inc 5000 “List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America,” and a Forbes “Small Giants” lister.

“Our commitment is to provide our Berrify community more access to new clients and verified professionals in our digital, international marketplace. We have put together a great team, betting on innovation, diversification, and strategic alliances where our professionals will have digital tools to manage their businesses and to expand services internationally,” Díaz said.

The company also announced earlier this month that Berrify would be expanding to Mexico and hopes to complete this go-to-Market by the first quarter of 2023.

This is part of the expansion strategies the start-up announced last month.

“As part of our commitment, we’re creating an international, digital marketplace of trusted and expert professionals. Our next step is Berrify Mexico,” said Berrify CTO Gabriel Gómez.

“We continue to integrate new countries and give access to a new spectrum of potential consumers and clients. Our priority is to provide the opportunity to professionals from different countries to have access to our digital market,” said Gómez, who along with Díaz co-founded the firm.

Berrify is a digital marketplace focused on connecting customers and service professionals in a safe and reliable environment. Berrify allows service professionals to join its exclusive services searching directory, manage meeting coordination, provide remote videoconference consults, charge its fee & process payments.

Berrify is an alternative for all those who need a flexible way to generate additional profits. Through its website and with direct communication with users, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their sales and have additional revenue streams for their businesses.