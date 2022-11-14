Uruguay-based Quantik group’s Isbel acquires Envision Puerto Rico

Quantik has more than 40 employees in the Caribbean, and now adds another 20 from Envision.

Uruguay’s Quantik group, through its technology integrator Isbel, announced the acquisition of Envision Puerto Rico, taking “a substantial leap in its plans to become the benchmark for business technology solutions in the Caribbean,” company officials said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company, with 40 years of experience, is already transforming the connectivity of companies in more than 20 countries. With 1,000 employees on its staff, Quantik has completed more than 23,000 projects in Latin America, to which now clients in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands will be added.

“Isbel is a technology integrator for communications and digital transformation, with great momentum in Latin America,” said Nicolás Martínez, regional manager.

“The acquisition of Envision represents a stronger presence in Puerto Rico and regional growth. We came here to propose new ways of understanding and implementing solutions with a portfolio of technological products and services supported by a model of consulting, project execution and maintenance support,” he said.

Prior to the acquisition, Envision already had a portfolio of more than 100 clients among the largest companies on the island, and through this union between the teams in Puerto Rico and Uruguay, the firm aims to offer an even broader range of comprehensive solutions for its clients in the Caribbean, the executive said.

“Our goal is for clients to see us as strategic allies with the ability to understand and propose very tailored solutions, and to transform the way they work and provide service to their own clients,” said Martínez.