Puerto Rico Bankers Association, FDIC educate on regulatory changes, trends

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association, jointly with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, recently gathered industry executives for the 2022 Annual Compliance Seminar that served as a platform for the discussion of information on changes, trends and developments in regulatory compliance.

Professionals in commercial banking, credit unions, international financial institutions, casinos, and the insurance industry took part in the workshop, the entities said.

The conference lineup for this seminar included a variety of conferences on topics such as the impact of the implementation of Fair Lending and Environmental, Social and Good Governance (ESG) factors in banking operations; new interpretations of Fair Banking Practices and Fair Servicing Practices; the importance of organization planning and response to cybersecurity threats; among other topics.

In addition, an interactive panel was offered on the evolution of regulatory compliance programs and risk management culture after the unprecedented changes of recent years, said Zoimé Álvarez, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association.

“We’re happy to resume this annual training, as it’s the ideal space to educate, share knowledge, and extend our support to professionals in the financial industry in Puerto Rico,” said Scott D. Strockoz, director of the FDIC’s regional office in New York.