Puerto Rico Bankers Association to host virtual workshop on smart use of credit

August 27, 2020 103

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association will host its next educational workshop, which will take place Aug. 28, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., via the Zoom platform. It will be free and open to the public.

The guest speaker will be Hilda Y. González-Rodríguez, manager of the Credit and Risk Management Unit of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. The workshop will discuss the benefits and responsibilities of credit, and how to manage it effectively and safely to achieve a healthy status.

The workshops are part of a series of online educational events that the Community Reinvestment Committee of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association has been hostin in recent months and that will continue throughout the year as part of its commitment to provide continuity in its financial education efforts.

For more information, call 787-753-8630.