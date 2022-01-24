Puerto Rico-based Hallo chosen to compete in 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit

The startups that participate in this event, such as Hallo, can grow their business, expand their connections, and elevate their brand from a global stage.

Puerto Rico-based Hallo has been chosen as one of the Top 100 startups to compete and participate in the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit Jan. 25-27 in the Tampla, FL innovation hub.

The three-day event is powered by Established with Host Partner, Embarc Collective, and presented by title Sponsor, ReliaQuest, organizers said.

Startup of the Year is a community, a resource, and competition curated specifically to elevate founders and their teams. This year — for the first time in-person since 2019, as the 2020 Summit was virtual — rising startups, investors, corporate innovators, and entrepreneurial ecosystem builders will gather in the same city to celebrate innovation and recognize the achievements of early-stage companies from across all verticals and around the world.

The startups that participate in this event, such as Hallo, can grow their business, expand their connections, and elevate their brand from a global stage. They join the ranks of well-known companies that have been a part of the Startup of the Year community over the past decade, such as Aperiomics, BenjiLock, Groupon, GrubHub, Maxwell Health, re:3D, ShearShare, and Uber.

This year, the Top 100 will compete for up to $50,000 in potential investment, the championship title, the People’s Choice Award presented by ReliaQuest, and other prizes.

Prior to 2020’s virtual event, Startup of the Year brought startups and investors to downtown Las Vegas, San Jose, San Francisco, Boston, and Memphis.