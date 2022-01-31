Puerto Rico-based Pacifico Group investing $1.2M to expand to US mainland

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brian Diaz, chairman of Pacífico.

Pacífico Group Inc., a company dedicated to providing management and technology solutions to government and companies, recently announced the expansion of its services to the US mainland, after partnering with several companies to execute projects in Louisiana.

The Puerto Rican firm will be investing $1.2 million, through the Pacific Public Consulting Division, in this new stage of expansion and growth for the first two years.

Pacifico partnered with Fenstermaker Consulting, Royal Engineering, and the National Emergency Planning & Training Association Inc., which also has a presence in Puerto Rico.

The firm is already organizing the launch of the program, which includes the management of the Hazard Mitigation Grants Program and the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

“For years, we have successfully served several municipalities and agencies related to disaster recovery procedures and federal funds management in the aftermath of Hurricane María,” said Brian Diaz, chairman of Pacífico.

“A fundamental part of the recovery process throughout Puerto Rico is the efficient management of the federal funds and, thanks to our team, we have been very successful. We are ready to take the next step and provide our experience throughout the mainland,” Diaz said.

“This new stage of expansion will require additional investment to strengthen infrastructure, market entrance, and training strategies,” he said.

Pacifico’s Public Consulting Division has been supporting more than 15 municipalities and agencies across Puerto Rico, nonprofits, and state level assistance to the US Virgin Islands to structure their recovery programs and develop an efficient approach to integrate multiple funding streams into comprehensive funding strategies for each project.

Díaz added that the local company aims this year to expand other products and services to Latin America and strengthen the Caribbean market.