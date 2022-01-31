75KW solar energy microgrid in the works for Maricao

Photovoltaic panels will be placed on the roofs of several establishments in the urban center of the town of Maricao.

The Puerto Rico Solar Energy Companies Accelerator (AEESPR, in Spanish), part of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), will develop a 75KW energy microgrid through the installation of photovoltaic panels that will be placed on the roofs of several establishments in the urban center of the town of Maricao.

This project will benefit several facilities, including health, banking and others that provide services to a population of 5,430 people, the developers said.

Through this, the participants will always have electricity and avoid the interruption of a series of services that are vital for the quality of life and the local economy.

Last August, the organization published a call addressed to communities interested in developing the project, through which economic and technical assistance is provided, where those interested complied as well as the Monte Azul Foundation.

“This is a project that does justice to the current population of Maricao, which is one of the most isolated municipalities in Puerto Rico, and at the same time offers the possibility of economic development for future generations,” said Carlos Velázquez-López, Director of IREC Programs in Puerto Rico.

Velázquez explained that the microgrid will have an allocation of funds from the US Economic Development Administration and the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The project is co-directed by PathStone and has the technical support of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus.

The AEESPR is working on a similar microgrid project in the community of Castañer, and this year the organization is expected to promote the development of two new renewable energy projects in the island.