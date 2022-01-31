Type to search

In-Brief

75KW solar energy microgrid in the works for Maricao

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 31, 2022
Photovoltaic panels will be placed on the roofs of several establishments in the urban center of the town of Maricao.

The Puerto Rico Solar Energy Companies Accelerator (AEESPR, in Spanish), part of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), will develop a 75KW energy microgrid through the installation of photovoltaic panels that will be placed on the roofs of several establishments in the urban center of the town of Maricao.

This project will benefit several facilities, including health, banking and others that provide services to a population of 5,430 people, the developers said.

Through this, the participants will always have electricity and avoid the interruption of a series of services that are vital for the quality of life and the local economy.

Last August, the organization published a call addressed to communities interested in developing the project, through which economic and technical assistance is provided, where those interested complied as well as the Monte Azul Foundation.

“This is a project that does justice to the current population of Maricao, which is one of the most isolated municipalities in Puerto Rico, and at the same time offers the possibility of economic development for future generations,” said Carlos Velázquez-López, Director of IREC Programs in Puerto Rico.

Velázquez explained that the microgrid will have an allocation of funds from the US Economic Development Administration and the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The project is co-directed by PathStone and has the technical support of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus.

The AEESPR is working on a similar microgrid project in the community of Castañer, and this year the organization is expected to promote the development of two new renewable energy projects in the island.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Liberty begins servicing Maricao; now present in all towns
Contributor May 12, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Liberty begins servicing Maricao; now present in all towns
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.