Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. to host BUIDL Here Conference

Kraken and the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association will hold the BUIDL Here Conference on Feb. 5 at the La Concha Resort in San Juan.

The event will focus on blockchain innovation, federal regulation and fostering talent in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) will host the BUIDL Here Conference on Feb. 5 at La Concha Resort in San Juan. The event will bring together blockchain pioneers, legal experts and tech enthusiasts to explore the intersection of blockchain technology, compliance and federal legislation, positioning Puerto Rico as a key hub for technological and economic advancement.

Featured speakers include Veronica McGregor, CLO of Exodus; Marco Santori, former CLO of Kraken; Jacob Hample, head of government affairs at Filecoin; and Ron Hammond, senior director of government affairs at the Blockchain Association, who will discuss the federal regulatory framework, legislation and paths to enactment. Brandon Green, chief of staff at BTC Media, will delve into the impact of crypto on the 2024 election results.

A keynote fireside chat will feature Jonathan Jachym, global head of policy for Kraken, and Don McGhan, former White House counsel under the Trump administration. U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) will join virtually to discuss the 119th Congress with Cleve Mesidor, executive director of the Blockchain Foundation.

“This is the most crypto-friendly Congress ever, but the incoming class of freshman lawmakers, which is comprised of a new generation of bipartisan members of Congress who campaigned on support for Web3, is even more compelling,” said Mesidor. “U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam is among the policymakers committed to advancing a regulatory framework to foster innovation across America, including Puerto Rico.”

Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA, explained the significance of the conference’s name: “‘BUIDL HERE’ is an intentional misnomer of ‘Build Here.’ It is our invitation to come to the island to BUIDL, work and collaborate so that together we can use emerging tech to create ‘the future.’”

“In addition to politics and regulation, we will have a local component, spotlighting Puerto Rican talent like Juan Salgados and Alana Mediavilla, and highlighting Polkadot, Stellar Foundation and Puerto Rico’s top engineering schools’ efforts to create a web3 developer talent pipeline,” she added.

Now in its third year, the BUIDL Here Conference offers opportunities for attendees to connect with peers and industry leaders throughout the day, from breakfast sessions to the closing reception.

The event is designed for professionals in blockchain, legal compliance and taxation, as well as individuals considering relocating to Puerto Rico, government officials and students who want to learn more about blockchain and disruptive technologies.

Organizers encourage early registration, as space is limited.