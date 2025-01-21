Puerto Rico firm at center of U.S. litigation over lead-tainted products

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The case began in the Southern District of Florida and was recently transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

Grupo Navis faces subpoenas for records tied to WanaBana USA’s recalled fruit purees sold by Dollar Tree.

Puerto Rico-based Grupo Navis LLC is at the center of a legal dispute over allegations of lead contamination in children’s fruit puree products distributed by WanaBana USA LLC and sold by Dollar Tree Stores Inc.

The case, which originated in the Southern District of Florida and was recently transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, revolves around claims that a minor suffered lead poisoning after consuming an apple-cinnamon puree manufactured and distributed by WanaBana USA.

The product’s recall led to multiple lawsuits targeting WanaBana and its affiliates, including Dollar Tree. The retailer seeks to deflect liability, arguing that manufacturing defects and failure to provide warnings fall on WanaBana and its supply chain.

Grupo Navis, a 50% owner of WanaBana USA, has become a key focus in the case. During WanaBana USA’s bankruptcy proceedings, Grupo Navis CEO Ángel Santiago-Colón testified under oath that the company holds crucial documents, including testing results, financial records and manufacturing data, all located in Puerto Rico.

Dollar Tree has aggressively pursued access to these records, issuing subpoenas in August and September 2024. The requested materials include sourcing, testing, manufacturing details and communications with suppliers and regulatory agencies.

Despite repeated efforts, Grupo Navis has resisted compliance, citing objections over relevance, overbreadth and confidentiality concerns, according to the lawsuit.

The court filings indicate that Grupo Navis is among the few entities capable of providing this critical information, as WanaBana USA and its affiliates are defunct.

Dollar Tree contends that these records are essential to building its defense and potentially assigning blame to WanaBana and its supply chain, including Negasmart, an Ecuadorian supplier accused of adulterating cinnamon used in the product.