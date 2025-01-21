CUD partners with SBS, Metro Pavía to benefit Puerto Rico’s SMEs

Eduardo Cancela, general manager and vice president of sales at Spanish Broadcasting System, and Ramón Barquín III, president of the United Retailers Association, sign the collaborative agreement.

The agreements provide advertising discounts and health care resources to support entrepreneurs.

The United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) announced a pair of strategic partnerships designed to benefit small and medium businesses (SMEs) in Puerto Rico.

The first agreement is with the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), which includes popular radio stations such as Zeta 93 FM, La Nueva 94 FM, La Mega 106.9 FM and Estereotempo 96.5 FM.

The partnership provides CUD members with preferential advertising rates, access to events and concerts, and promotional opportunities on leading programs like “El Despelote,” “El Circo,” “La Manada,” “El Búho,” “El Mega Reguero,” “Whats Up,” “El Barrio,” and “La Guerrilla.”

“The CUD has always worked to offer its partners the best opportunities to grow and prosper. This agreement with SBS is a significant step in that direction,” said CUD President Ramón Barquín III during the signing of the agreement with Eduardo Cancela, general manager and vice president of sales at SBS.

“Through this alliance, we not only facilitate access to a top-level advertising platform, but we also strengthen our mission of empowering SMEs, the engine of our economy,” said Barquín. “We’re confident that this collaboration will have a direct and positive impact on the development of our partners.”

As part of the alliance, SBS and the CUD organized the “CUD & SBS Takeover” on the “El Despelote” program of La Nueva 94, where Barquín detailed the initiative’s benefits. The organizations also plan to offer training, workshops and resources to strengthen SMEs and drive sustainable economic growth.

“At SBS, we believe in the power of the local business community and in the importance of providing them with the necessary tools so that they continue to be the economic heart of Puerto Rico,” said Cancela.

Partnership with Metro Pavia Clinic

The second agreement is with Metro Pavia Clinic, aiming to promote health care among entrepreneurs.

“For Metro Pavia Clinic, this alliance with the CUD represents a renewed commitment to the well-being and development of our business community,” said Vivian Solivan-Meléndez, president of Metro Pavia Clinic.

“We know that health is essential for every entrepreneur to achieve their goals and face challenges with strength and focus. Our purpose has always been to be a reliable ally in health care, and through this agreement, we reaffirm our mission of providing access to excellent medical services,” she said.

The agreement includes exclusive benefits for CUD members, such as:

Coordinated access to services at Metro Pavia Clinic locations.

A dedicated email for appointment scheduling and consultations.

Exclusive promotions that encourage preventative care.

Educational talks on health and emotional well-being.

Personalized health assessments at CUD partner facilities.

“This alliance is more than a joint effort; it reflects our vision to build a stronger and more resilient Puerto Rico. We will continue working to offer solutions that positively impact not only physical health but also the general well-being of our entrepreneurs, because we firmly believe that a healthy community is key to collective progress,” Solivan-Meléndez added.

“This agreement represents an important step in our vision of supporting small and medium-sized businesses beyond the commercial environment. Their health and well-being are fundamental pillars for the sustainability of their businesses and for ensuring a more robust and competitive economy,” said the CUD’s Barquín.

“The CUD believes that a healthy entrepreneur is a productive entrepreneur. Therefore, this effort with Metro Pavia Clinic is part of our commitment to offer our partners comprehensive tools that not only support their business goals but also impact their quality of life and that of their families,” said Barquín.

“We believe that this alliance will serve as a model of how the union between the business sector and the health sector can generate significant benefits for our community. We are confident that together we will be able to promote a healthier and more resilient Puerto Rico,” he added.