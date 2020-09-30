Puerto Rico Cardiology Society, Janssen launch ‘Connect with Your Health’ campaign

September 30, 2020 195

The Puerto Rico Cardiology Society and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson launched the “Connect with Your Health” educational campaign, focused on the message that despite the limitations of daily life because of the pandemic, people should not neglect their health and continue to visit their doctor.

“The reality we’re living has created a new way of life that impacts us all. Each of us has made sacrifices, but what no person should sacrifice is their health,” said Priscilla Bottmann, CEO of Janssen Puerto Rico.

“Now more than ever it’s important to keep a schedule of doctor’s visits,” she said.

“In addition to health and safety measures in place at all medical offices and healthcare institutions, patients also have access to a variety of resources they can take advantage of to keep look after their health in a safe and reliable environment,” said Bottmann, adding that “this campaign reaffirms our commitment to health and to promoting important goals in collaboration with strategic partners, all for the benefit of patients.”

Meanwhile, Edmundo Jordán, chairman of the Puerto Rico Cardiology Society, said “as a professional organization, our mission is to leverage the media and other direct and indirect means to promote good health habits in the population, thus extending the orientation and education services that are provided at medical offices.”

The “Connect with Your Health” campaign benefits everyone, including patients, their caregivers and families, as well as the medical community at large,” said Víctor Gordo, a health professional with more than 30 years of experience.

The campaign highlights the availability of services such as telemedicine, videoconference consultations, technological tools such as patient portals, and communication with physicians via text messages and email. Many of these options are free and/or covered by most health insurance.