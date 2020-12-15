Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce partners with Babson College

CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) will offer new, discounted access to executive education and part-time MBA programs in collaboration with Babson College to promote the entrepreneurial development of the Puerto Rico business community.

Babson College is the leading institution for entrepreneurship, preparing and empowering entrepreneurial leaders to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes.

“Babson College is the world leader in entrepreneurship education, and we are pleased to be able to offer Puerto Rico residents and our business community this great opportunity,” said CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez.

“As a Babson Alumni and board member of the CofC, this is a moment of great pride and satisfaction,” said Cameron McKenzie, president of the CofC’s of Young Entrepreneurs Committee.

“This partnership is exactly what Puerto Rico needs, a focus on entrepreneurial education to help our businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs think big and compete internationally — as the founding father of the CofC, Sosthenes Behn, did with the renowned ITT Corporation in the 20th century,” said McKenzie.

“This strategic partnership is an extraordinary accomplishment that will benefit both institutions and provide a significant impact on Puerto Rico’s business community,” he said.

The course offering, which is exclusive for CofC members, is accessible through this website.

Babson College Executive Education designs and delivers open enrollment and custom programs for professionals and companies looking to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.

The College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business grants highly ranked graduate degrees that provide students with a deep, functional business knowledge, in addition to an entrepreneurial mindset.

“We’re proud to work with the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to offer increased, local access to our world-renowned programs — those that empower learners anywhere to create lasting economic and social value for themselves, their communities, and the world,” said Karen Hebert-Maccaro, CEO of Babson College Executive Education.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.