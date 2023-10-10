Puerto Rico Cocktail Week hosting 5th edition Nov. 12-18

Puerto Rico will become the epicenter of mixology and serve as a meeting point for experts and enthusiasts to share knowledge, explore trends, and celebrate the culture behind each cocktail.

The nonprofit organization Puerto Rico Cocktail Week (PRCW) will host its fifth edition from Nov. 12-18 with a series of events at La Concha Resort and at establishments participating in the Official Bars program throughout the island.

That week, Puerto Rico will become the epicenter of mixology and serve as a meeting point for experts and enthusiasts to share knowledge, explore trends and celebrate the culture behind each cocktail, organizers said.

While the main celebrations are slated for that week, additional events at PRCW’s Official Bars will follow, spotlighting local mixology on an international level.

A total of 46 bars from the metro, west and south regions of the island will participate, along with a Puerto Rican bar in Maine, joining for the first time.

“It’s important for us that industry professionals continue to educate themselves about new trends. This is essential to continue elevating Puerto Rican mixology internationally and highlighting Boricua talent,” said Roberto Berdecia, co-owner of La Factoría and PRCW founding partner.

The cocktail week will kick off with an opening event at La Concha Resort in San Juan. It will be followed by educational seminars led by such experts as Ariel Leizgold, a bartender from Israel; Manolo López, a Puerto Rican chef, producer and creator of the Mofongo-Go pop-up project; LP O’Brien, entrepreneur and winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters series; and Tara Fougner, co-founder and CEO of Thirsty Magazine and one of the most influential figures in the cocktail industry, according to Drinks International.

Among the highlighted initiatives is the Bartender’s Face Off competition, which will take place Nov. 14 at La Factoría in Old San Juan. As part of PRCW’s commitment to the community, all proceeds from this event will be donated to a charitable organization.

The agenda will continue Nov. 15, with a space to support local brands and connect with Puerto Rican culture. The week will wrap up Nov. 18 with a celebration at La Concha Resort, which will be attended by professionals and cocktail enthusiasts. The Official Bars Program, however, will run through Nov. 30.

“We’re excited to be able to hold this fifth edition and continue to elevate and highlight local hospitality and talent. Being able to have a project that makes top-notch education accessible while constantly contributing to the Tip Jar is a collective achievement among sponsors, collaborators and attendees,” stated Deliana Olmo, co-founder.