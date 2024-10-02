Puerto Rico Convention Center wins Stella Award

The Puerto Rico Convention Center earned a “Gold” award in its category.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center has won a Stella Award from Northstar Meetings Group — a platform for business and sports event organizers, planners and incentive program professionals across all sectors — as “Best Convention Center” in the international region and U.S. territories.

The Northstar Stella Award, recognized as a prestigious industry accolade, evaluates destinations, hotels and convention centers for excellence in service, infrastructure and organizational capacity. The Puerto Rico Convention Center earned a “Gold” award in its category.

“The investment in capital improvements, as well as the funds for the sponsorship of events with international impact, have positioned us as the best among the options evaluated by decision-makers when choosing the destinations for their meetings and mass events,” said Mariela Vallines-Fernández, executive director of the Convention District Authority.

The Stella Awards honor excellence across various industry segments, including hotels, convention and conference centers, airlines, cruise lines and destination marketing organizations, Northstar stated.

This year’s winners were selected from more than 8,000 votes and 1,001 nominations, highlighting excellence in areas such as food and beverage offerings, staff professionalism, sustainability initiatives and overall service quality, the entity stated.

“The Stella Awards not only celebrate excellence but also inspire continuous improvement and innovation within the meetings and events industry,” said Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director for Northstar Meetings Group. “Winners set the benchmark for quality and service, motivating others to strive for similar achievements.”

Jorge L. Pérez, ASM Global regional director, which manages the property, said, “This prestigious award is the result of our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in every aspect of our operations.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our dedication to exceeding our clients’ expectations and our constant pursuit of perfection in the convention and events industry. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion that drives our team to reach new levels of excellence.”