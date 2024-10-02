6th edition of Rising Entrepreneurs Program underway

Participants of a prior edition of the Rising Entrepreneurs program.

The Bravo Family Foundation supports Puerto Rican startups with mentorship, resources and cash prizes.

The Bravo Family Foundation (BFF) has announced the start of registrations for the sixth edition of its Rising Entrepreneurs Program (REP), committed to fostering a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Puerto Rico.

The program, inspired by the “Elevate and Innovate” motto, invites entrepreneurs who wish to advance their companies in both local and international markets. Registration is open through Oct. 31.

The Rising Entrepreneurs Program provides participants with proven business concepts and access to world-class resources to help grow their businesses. Participants will benefit from collaboration with business leaders and advisers from Thoma Bravo, a Bravo-owned company.

The seven-month program begins with a 10-week educational immersion at the Mayagüez headquarters, followed by 18 weeks of mentoring and support focused on business growth. Upon completion, participants present their projects at the REP Day event, where they compete for cash prizes for performance, social impact and global ambition.

Applicants must demonstrate a solid business model, have a founding team, generate sales, offer an innovative product, contribute positive social impact, and ideally aim to enter markets beyond Puerto Rico.

“We extend an invitation to interested entrepreneurs to participate in the REP Open House on Oct. 18 at our offices in Mayagüez starting at 2 p.m. The objective is to provide them with the opportunity to meet our team, learn about the program and receive guidance regarding the application process,” said REP Director Jaime Morales-Cordero.

Blanca Santos, executive director of BFF, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurial talent.

“In the past five years, we have benefitted 60 companies and 140 founders who today continue to contribute to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic well-being,” she said.

Valeria Trinidad, CEO and co-founder of Evocare and a participant in the 2024 edition, said the Rising Entrepreneurs program provided tools and a platform “to conquer new horizons,” adding that, “today, more than ever, we are ready to scale, grow and take our vision to the next level. We recommend this program for the great value it represented for our company.”

Startups wishing to participate must apply online or through the nonprofit’s Facebook or Instagram pages by Oct. 31. Up to 25 candidates will be selected in January, with a group of 12-15 participants chosen to be part of REP 2025.