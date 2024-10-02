Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express open 1st restaurant in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fatburger’s first location in Plaza Carolina

The co-branded burger and wing concept opens the first of 10 locations on the island.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announced the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Puerto Rico, located at the Plaza Carolina shopping center.

This is the first of 10 planned locations in Puerto Rico under a partnership with local franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC, initially announced in 2022, as News is my Business reported.

“We are pleased to kick off Fatburger’s growth in Puerto Rico with our first opening of 10 slated over the next several years,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division.

“We continue to seek new growth opportunities that only further position Fatburger as a global leader. Fatburger’s iconic burgers and Buffalos’ award-winning wings provide a unique dining experience, which we are confident will resonate with Puerto Rico locals,” he added.

Fatburger, founded in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago, is known for its “delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers,” the news release reads.

Complementing Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express offers bone-in and boneless chicken wings with a variety of sauces, served with celery, carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.