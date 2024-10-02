Type to search

In-Brief

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express open 1st restaurant in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff October 2, 2024
Fatburger’s first location in Plaza Carolina

The co-branded burger and wing concept opens the first of 10 locations on the island.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announced the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Puerto Rico, located at the Plaza Carolina shopping center.

This is the first of 10 planned locations in Puerto Rico under a partnership with local franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC, initially announced in 2022, as News is my Business reported.

“We are pleased to kick off Fatburger’s growth in Puerto Rico with our first opening of 10 slated over the next several years,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division.

“We continue to seek new growth opportunities that only further position Fatburger as a global leader. Fatburger’s iconic burgers and Buffalos’ award-winning wings provide a unique dining experience, which we are confident will resonate with Puerto Rico locals,” he added.

Fatburger, founded in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago, is known for its “delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers,” the news release reads.

Complementing Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express offers bone-in and boneless chicken wings with a variety of sauces, served with celery, carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express to open 10 restaurants in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 21, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is interesting to see that in Puerto Rico there’s a lot of worry regarding human capital, while globally, only failure to attract or retain top talent makes it to the top 10. Companies are concerned about turnover, absenteeism and how they can provide services when they lack personnel.

— Karla Ruiz, country commercial director for Aon in Puerto Rico

Related Stories

Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express to open 10 restaurants in Puerto Rico
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.